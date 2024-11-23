Marcus Smart Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Smart (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bulls, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Head coach Taylor Jenkins said Saturday that Smart has recovered from being sick but needs to work on his conditioning before returning, per Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian. Smart's next chance to play will be Monday against the Bulls. Jaylen Wells, Scotty Pippen and Luke Kennard will continue to see more playing time due to Smart and Ja Morant (hip) sidelined.