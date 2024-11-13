Marcus Smart Injury: Set to play Wednesday

Smart (ankle) remains listed as questionable but is on track to play in Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Shams Charania reported on ESPN's "NBA Today" program.

Expect the Grizzlies to officially clear Smart to play ahead of the 10 p.m ET tipoff, after the veteran guard had missed the last six games with a right ankle sprain. Before suffering the injury, Smart had started in each of the Grizzlies' first five games and averaged 5.6 points, 2.8 assists, 2.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 0.6 three-pointers and 0.6 blocks in 19.6 minutes. Given that he's making his return from an injury, Smart could be limited to around 20-to-25 minutes Wednesday, though head coach Taylor Jenkins hasn't specified that the 30-year-old will be subject to a restriction. Once he's further removed from the ankle sprain, Smart could make a push for a regular 30-minute role while the Grizzlies are without two of their other backcourt starters in Ja Morant (hip) and Desmond Bane (oblique).