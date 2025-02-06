Marcus Smart Injury: Traded to Washington

The Grizzlies traded Smart and a 2025 first-round pick to the Wizards on Thursday in exchange for two second-round picks, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Smart has struggled with injuries this season, limiting him to 19 appearances with the Grizzlies. His playing time was way down as well, as Smart averaged 21.1 minutes per contest with 8.7 points, 3.7 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 35.8 percent from the field and 32.2 percent from beyond the arc. In Washington, Smart could have a lot more opportunity as a leader in that backcourt, but he'll be 31 in March and the Wizards are in the early stages of a rebuild. That means player development could be their focus in the final months of the season.