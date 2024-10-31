Marcus Smart Injury: Will not play Thursday

Smart (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bucks.

Smart left Wednesday's game versus Brooklyn after playing just six minutes and did not return. The shorthanded Grizzlies, who will also be without Luke Kennard (foot), Desmond Bane (oblique) and Vince Williams (tibia), among others, will depend on Jaylen Wells and John Konchar (quad) to play in Smart's absence.