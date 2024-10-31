Fantasy Basketball
Marcus Smart Injury: Will not play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 31, 2024 at 11:55am

Smart (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bucks.

Smart left Wednesday's game versus Brooklyn after playing just six minutes and did not return. The shorthanded Grizzlies, who will also be without Luke Kennard (foot), Desmond Bane (oblique) and Vince Williams (tibia), among others, will depend on Jaylen Wells and John Konchar (quad) to play in Smart's absence.

