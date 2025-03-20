Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marcus Smart headshot

Marcus Smart Injury: Won't play against Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2025 at 2:06pm

Smart is listed as out for Friday's game versus the Magic due to right index finger partial extensor hood tear injury management.

Smart will miss the first leg of Washington's back-to-back Friday due to a right index finger issue. Bub Carrington will likely receive increased playing time in his absence. Smart's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with the Knicks.

Marcus Smart
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now