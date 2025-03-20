Marcus Smart Injury: Won't play against Orlando
Smart is listed as out for Friday's game versus the Magic due to right index finger partial extensor hood tear injury management.
Smart will miss the first leg of Washington's back-to-back Friday due to a right index finger issue. Bub Carrington will likely receive increased playing time in his absence. Smart's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with the Knicks.
