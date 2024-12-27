Marcus Smart Injury: Won't play Friday
Smart (finger) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans.
Smart remains on the mend as he deals with an injury to his right index finger, marking the third straight game he will miss since injuring the finger against the Hawks last weekend. With Smart out again Friday, other players in the backcourt could get more minutes, like Scotty Pippen, Luke Kennard and standout rookie Jaylen Wells.
