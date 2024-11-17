Marcus Smart Injury: Won't play Sunday

Smart (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nuggets.

Smart has been a mainstay on the injury report this year and will miss another matchup due to an illness. The 30-year-old has struggled to begin the 2024-25 campaign, during which he's appeared in seven regular-season outings and has averaged 7.4 points, 3.7 assists and 2.6 rebounds while shooting only 30.0 percent from the field across 20.1 minutes per game. With Smart and Ja Morant (hip) ruled out, Scotty Pippen and Jaylen Wells should start in the backcourt, and Luke Kennard will likely see an uptick in playing time off the bench.