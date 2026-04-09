Marcus Smart headshot

Marcus Smart Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Smart is out for Thursday's game against the Warriors due to a right ankle contusion, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com.

The veteran guard is sidelined for an eighth consecutive contest Thursday, and he has a short turnaround looming Friday versus the Suns. Luke Kennard and Jake LaRavia are both worthy of streaming consideration in all fantasy leagues in Smart's absence.

Marcus Smart
Los Angeles Lakers
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