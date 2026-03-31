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Marcus Smart Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Smart (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.

The veteran guard will sit out a fifth straight contest due to a right ankle contusion. His next chance to play will come Thursday in Oklahoma City against the Thunder. Jake LaRavia should continue starting at small forward for the Lakers on Tuesday.

Marcus Smart
Los Angeles Lakers
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