Marcus Smart Injury: Won't play Tuesday
Smart (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.
The veteran guard will sit out a fifth straight contest due to a right ankle contusion. His next chance to play will come Thursday in Oklahoma City against the Thunder. Jake LaRavia should continue starting at small forward for the Lakers on Tuesday.
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