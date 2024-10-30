Marcus Smart Injury: Won't return Wednesday

Smart has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Nets due to a right ankle injury.

Smart exited the contest during the first half after stepping on Ziaire Williams' foot. As expected, the injury has been labeled a right ankle issue. The Grizzlies close out a back-to-back set Thursday against Milwaukee. While Smart is sidelined, expect Jaylen Wells, Scottie Pippen and John Konchar to handle more work.