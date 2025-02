Smart (recently traded) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

Smart will have to wait to make his Washington debut, and his next chance to feature will come Saturday against Atlanta. The veteran guard averaged 8.7 points, 3.7 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 21.1 minutes per game in 19 regular-season appearances with the Grizzlies.