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Marcus Smart News: Back in starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2026 at 5:24pm

Smart will start Sunday's game against the Jazz, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Smart returned from a nine-game absence Friday, posting six points, five rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block in 18 minutes off the bench during a 101-73 win over Phoenix. Sunday will be the veteran's first start since March 21, but he's been a regular in the first five, averaging 9.5 points, 3.0 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 29.6 minutes across 53 starts this season.

Marcus Smart
Los Angeles Lakers
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