Marcus Smart headshot

Marcus Smart News: Busy on defense in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 7:59am

Smart had nine points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and five steals over 25 minutes during Sunday's 128-104 win over the Kings.

The five steals were Smart's best performance on the defensive end since he racked up seven pilfers against the Hornets on Nov. 10. The veteran guard is having trouble finding ways to contribute for the Lakers. He's scored in double digits only once in the last seven games, averaging 7.0 points, 2.6 assists, 2.1 boards, 1.6 steals and 1.3 threes in 26.4 minutes over that stretch.

Marcus Smart
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Smart
