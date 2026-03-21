Marcus Smart News: Checks back in
Smart (groin) has returned to Saturday's game against the Magic, Khobi Price of The California Post reports.
Smart departed the contest in the second quarter and went back to the locker room after sustaining an apparent groin injury. However, he's been cleared to return and has checked back into the contest.
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