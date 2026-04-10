Marcus Smart News: Cleared from injury report
Smart (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Suns.
The veteran guard is set to end an eight-game absence with a bruised right ankle Friday, and he figures to supplant Rui Hachimura from the starting lineup. That said, both players should see meaningful playing time for a Lakers team that is missing both Austin Reaves (oblique) and Luka Doncic (hamstring).
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