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Marcus Smart News: Cleared from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Smart (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Suns.

The veteran guard is set to end an eight-game absence with a bruised right ankle Friday, and he figures to supplant Rui Hachimura from the starting lineup. That said, both players should see meaningful playing time for a Lakers team that is missing both Austin Reaves (oblique) and Luka Doncic (hamstring).

Marcus Smart
Los Angeles Lakers
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