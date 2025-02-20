Fantasy Basketball
Marcus Smart News: Cleared to play for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2025 at 2:31pm

Smart has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Bucks.

Smart will make his debut Friday for the Wizards after being recently traded to the team by the Grizzlies. The defensive-minded guard hasn't seen the floor much this season, playing only 19 games during the 2024-25 campaign. He has averaged 8.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

