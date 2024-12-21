Fantasy Basketball
Marcus Smart headshot

Marcus Smart News: Gets green light

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Smart (shoulder) is available for Saturday's game against the Hawks.

Smart missed the Grizzlies' most recent game due to soreness in his left shoulder, but he'll be back in action against Atlanta. Smart will have a chance to enter the starting lineup and receive 30-plus minutes Saturday due to the absence of Ja Morant (back). Even if he comes off the bench, Smart should be heavily involved against the Hawks.

Marcus Smart
Memphis Grizzlies
