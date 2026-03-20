Marcus Smart headshot

Marcus Smart News: Gets to the line in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Smart recorded 13 points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals across 28 minutes during Thursday's 134-126 victory over the Heat.

Smart struggled to find his rhythm from the floor Thursday, but he salvaged his scoring line by aggressive play that led to nine free-throw attempts. The veteran guard has provided steady peripheral stats since returning from a one-game absence due to a hip injury, averaging 2.8 assists and 2.3 steals over his last three outings. While he remains a distant sixth option in the Lakers' scoring hierarchy, Smart's defensive contributions and ability to chip in across multiple categories keep him relevant in deeper fantasy formats.

Marcus Smart
Los Angeles Lakers
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