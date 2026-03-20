Marcus Smart News: Gets to the line in win
Smart recorded 13 points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals across 28 minutes during Thursday's 134-126 victory over the Heat.
Smart struggled to find his rhythm from the floor Thursday, but he salvaged his scoring line by aggressive play that led to nine free-throw attempts. The veteran guard has provided steady peripheral stats since returning from a one-game absence due to a hip injury, averaging 2.8 assists and 2.3 steals over his last three outings. While he remains a distant sixth option in the Lakers' scoring hierarchy, Smart's defensive contributions and ability to chip in across multiple categories keep him relevant in deeper fantasy formats.
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