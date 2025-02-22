Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marcus Smart headshot

Marcus Smart News: Gets under 20 minutes in debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Smart played 17 minutes and finished with five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two steals, one assist and one rebound in Friday's 104-101 loss to the Bucks.

Smart and fellow trade-deadline pickup Khris Middleton both made their Wizards debuts for the team's first game out of the All-Star break, with the latter getting more minutes (25) and producing the better fantasy line (12 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals) of the two. Though Smart looks like he'll be part of the rotation when available, he'll be hard pressed to see his minutes climb dramatically unless the Wizards are without multiple other key players. At 9-46, the Wizards aren't incentivized to open up major playing time for the 30-year-old Smart at the expense of young guards and wings like Bub Carrington, Bilal Coulibaly and Kyshawn George.

Marcus Smart
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now