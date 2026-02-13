Marcus Smart News: Hands out six dimes
Smart amassed nine points (4-14 FG, 1-9 3Pt), two rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 26 minutes during Thursday's 124-104 victory over the Mavericks.
Smart was back in the lineup after missing Tuesday's game against the Spurs with right ankle soreness. His fantasy appeal is mostly limited to deeper formats, as he's averaging 9.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.6 three-pointers in 28.4 minutes per contest heading into the All-Star break.
