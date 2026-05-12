Marcus Smart headshot

Marcus Smart News: Huge workload in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Smart finished Monday's 115-110 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals with five points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals across 36 minutes.

Due to the absence of Luka Doncic (hamstring), Smart played a massive role in the postseason for the Lakers. As for the regular season, injuries limited Smart to 62 appearances. In those games, he shot 39.5 percent from the field with averages of 9.3 points, 3.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 28.5 minutes per contest.

Marcus Smart
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Smart See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Smart See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 10
Author Image
Dan Bruno
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 9
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, May 7
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, May 7
Author Image
Alex Barutha
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 7
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago