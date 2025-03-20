Fantasy Basketball
Marcus Smart News: Limited to 14 minutes in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Smart (illness) tallied zero points (0-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), four assists, one steal and one block across 14 minutes Wednesday in the Wizards' 128-112 loss to the Jazz.

Smart was back in action after missing the last two games due to an illness, but like most of the Wizards' other established rotation members, he had his minutes held in check as Washington prioritized opening up playing time for lesser-established players in a matchup of the teams with the two worst records in the league. Expect Smart's availability to remain sporadic for the rest of the season, making it tough to extract much value from him even in deeper fantasy leagues.

