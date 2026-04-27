Marcus Smart News: Makes impact on defense in loss

Smart produced nine points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, five assists, three blocks and three steals over 31 minutes during Sunday's 115-96 loss to the Rockets in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

It's the second straight game in which Smart has recorded multiple steals and blocks in the same game, and the third straight in which he's collected six or more combined. The veteran guard is averaging 17.5 points, 7.5 assists, 3.5 steals, 2.5 boards, 2.0 threes and 2.0 blocks in 34.8 minutes to begin the postseason as he fills a bigger role in the absence of Austin Reaves (oblique) and Luka Doncic (hamstring), and Smart will likely be productive again in Game 5 on Wednesday as the Lakers look to advance to the second round.