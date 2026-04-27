Marcus Smart headshot

Marcus Smart News: Makes impact on defense in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Smart produced nine points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, five assists, three blocks and three steals over 31 minutes during Sunday's 115-96 loss to the Rockets in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

It's the second straight game in which Smart has recorded multiple steals and blocks in the same game, and the third straight in which he's collected six or more combined. The veteran guard is averaging 17.5 points, 7.5 assists, 3.5 steals, 2.5 boards, 2.0 threes and 2.0 blocks in 34.8 minutes to begin the postseason as he fills a bigger role in the absence of Austin Reaves (oblique) and Luka Doncic (hamstring), and Smart will likely be productive again in Game 5 on Wednesday as the Lakers look to advance to the second round.

Marcus Smart
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Smart See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Smart See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
Author Image
Dan Bruno
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 18
Author Image
Dan Bruno
9 days ago