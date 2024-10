Smart racked up nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three assists, two steals and one block across 21 minutes during Saturday's 124-111 victory over the Magic.

Smart has struggled with efficiency while shooting 34.8 percent from the floor across 20-plus minutes in each game of the club's three regular-season outings. The 30-year-old is a talented and tenacious defender, though his lack of offensive upside does not bode well for his fantasy value.