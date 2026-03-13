Marcus Smart headshot

Marcus Smart News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Smart (hip) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Saturday's meeting with the Nuggets.

Smart will be back in action Saturday night, following a one-game stint on the sidelines, so he should see his usual minutes in a starting role. With Smart back, Rui Hachimura will likely return to the second unit.

Marcus Smart
Los Angeles Lakers
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