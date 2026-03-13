Marcus Smart News: Not listed on injury report
Smart (hip) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Saturday's meeting with the Nuggets.
Smart will be back in action Saturday night, following a one-game stint on the sidelines, so he should see his usual minutes in a starting role. With Smart back, Rui Hachimura will likely return to the second unit.
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