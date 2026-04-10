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Marcus Smart News: Not starting in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 7:19pm

Smart (ankle) isn't in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Suns, Ryan Ward of SI.com reports.

Smart missed the last nine games because of an ankle injury. While it's unknown how long Smart will come off the bench, Rui Hachimura will remain in the starting lineup against the Suns.

Marcus Smart
Los Angeles Lakers
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