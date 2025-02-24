Marcus Smart News: Omitted from injury report
Smart (finger) isn't listed on Washington's injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Nets.
As expected, Smart will return to action Monday after sitting out Sunday's loss to the Magic due to a finger injury. Smart made his Wizards debut last Thursday against the Bucks, posting five points, one rebound, one assist and two steals in 17 minutes off the bench during a 104-101 loss.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now