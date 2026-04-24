Marcus Smart headshot

Marcus Smart News: Outstanding in Game 3 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 9:48pm

Smart racked up 21 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-11 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and five steals across 39 minutes during Friday's 112-108 overtime victory over the Rockets in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Smart continues to play his best basketball of the season, turning in what might be his best performance in several years. With the Lakers still down on troops, Smart appears to have taken it upon himself to lead from the front, averaging 20.3 points, 8.3 assists, 2.7 three-pointers and 5.4 combined steals-plus-blocks across three games. Los Angeles now leads the series 3-0 heading into Game 4 in Houston on Sunday.

Marcus Smart
Los Angeles Lakers
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