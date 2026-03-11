Marcus Smart News: Piling up steals
Smart chipped in eight points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two steals over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 120-106 victory over the Timberwolves.
Smart appears to be locked into a starting role and remains a solid fantasy streamer for steals. The veteran guard has averaged 8.7 points, 3.3 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 29.4 minutes per tilt in his last six games, shooting 40.0 percent from deep.
