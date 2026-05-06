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Marcus Smart News: Plays well in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 11:12am

Smart registered 12 points (4-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and four steals over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 108-90 loss to the Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

The Lakers continue to rely heavily on Smart in the postseason, with Luka Doncic (hamstring) still on the mend. Through seven playoff games, Smart holds averages of 14.3 points, 5.7 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 2.9 steals in 34.7 minutes per contest.

Marcus Smart
Los Angeles Lakers
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