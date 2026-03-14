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Marcus Smart News: Puts up 21 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Smart finished Saturday's 127-125 overtime win over Denver with 21 points (8-15 FG, 5-12 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one block and five steals across 35 minutes.

Smart returned to the starting lineup after not playing Thursday against the Bulls due to a hip injury, and he was incredibly productive on offense and sharp from three-point range. Smart has started regularly for the Lakers this season, and while his overall season stats aren't eye-popping from a fantasy perspective, his defensive impact and on-court leadership are noticeable for a veteran Lakers team. Smart should remain in a starting role until further notice, but don't expect him to hover around the 20-point mark on a steady basis. This was the first time he cleared that threshold since scoring 25 points in a loss to Portland on Jan. 17.

Marcus Smart
Los Angeles Lakers
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