Marcus Smart headshot

Marcus Smart News: Racks up four steals in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Smart recorded 10 points (3-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, four steals and three blocks in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 110-101 victory over New Orleans.

Smart has excelled on the defensive end of the court in his last two games, racking up nine steals and three blocks in back-to-back wins. He also dished out seven dimes Tuesday, which is his best showing in the assist category since Jan. 2 against Memphis. Smart continues to have trouble contributing offensively, but he's at least producing at a high level on the opposite end.

Marcus Smart
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Smart See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Smart See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
21 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
21 days ago
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Schedule Notes, Sleepers & Injuries
NBA
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Schedule Notes, Sleepers & Injuries
Author Image
Adam King
22 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
24 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
28 days ago