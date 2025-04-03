Marcus Smart News: Reaches double figures in start

Smart posted 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds over 24 minutes in Thursday's 109-97 loss to Orlando.

Smart got the starting nod Thursday with Jordan Poole (elbow) inactive, providing a spark from deep while finishing as one of four Wizards players with a double-digit scoring total. Smart has reached double figures in 15 outings this season, three of which came as a starter.