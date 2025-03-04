Fantasy Basketball
Marcus Smart headshot

Marcus Smart News: Rough shooting performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 11:37am

Smart contributed eight points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 18 minutes during Monday's 106-90 loss to the Heat.

Smart has played in only five games for the Wizards since being traded to Washington, and the veteran journeyman has struggled to make an impact with his new team. The 30-year-old is averaging 1.4 steals per game but hasn't been a game-changer offensively with 9.0 points and 1.6 assists per contest throughout five games.

