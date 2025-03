Smart (finger) isn't on the injury report for Saturday's game versus the Knicks.

Smart will return to action Saturday after missing the first leg of Washington's back-to-back due to a finger issue. The 21-year-old guard is averaging 9.8 points, 3.0 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 19.2 minutes across 10 appearances for the Wizards.