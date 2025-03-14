Marcus Smart News: Shines off bench in victory

Smart totaled 15 points (5-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 24 minutes during Thursday's 129-125 win over the Pistons.

Smart shined off the Washington bench in Thursday's contest, leading all bench players in assists and threes made while ending as one of five Wizards with 15 or more points in a winning effort. Smart has tallied 15 or more points in six contests, adding five or more assists in five of those outings.