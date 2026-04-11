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Marcus Smart News: Solid output in limited minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Smart (ankle) registered six points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block across 18 minutes Friday in the Lakers' 101-73 win over the Suns.

Smart was able to return to action for the Lakers' penultimate game of the regular season after he had missed the team's prior nine games due to a right ankle contusion. Though Smart had been a regular starter prior to getting hurt, the Lakers deployed him off the bench Friday, likely in an effort to manage his minutes. The Lakers could keep Smart's workload in check once again in Sunday's contest versus the Jazz, but the veteran guard could move back into a 30-plus-minute starting role once the postseason gets underway and while Los Angeles remains without Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique).

Marcus Smart
Los Angeles Lakers
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