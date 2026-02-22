Marcus Smart headshot

Marcus Smart News: Struggles vs. old team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Smart finished with zero points (0-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt), one rebound and four assists across 22 minutes during Sunday's 111-89 loss to the Celtics.

It was Smart's second time facing the Celtics, who drafted him with the sixth overall pick of the 2014 NBA Draft. He wasn't able to get it going offensively during Sunday's blowout loss, missing all seven of his field-goal attempts while failing to score any points for the second time this season. Most of Smart's value comes on the defensive side of the floor but the veteran guard is in the midst of a shooting slump, having gone 7-for-25 (28.0 percent) from the field over his last three outings.

Marcus Smart
Los Angeles Lakers
