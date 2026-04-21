Marcus Smart News: Stupendous performance Tuesday
Smart contributed 25 points (8-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, seven assists, one block and five steals over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 101-94 win over Houston in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Smart was electric on both ends of the floor, helping the Lakers to a somewhat surprising 2-0 lead. Despite being shorthanded, Los Angeles continues to defy the odds, with Smart taking control down the stretch. Through two playoff appearances, he has averaged 20.0 points, 7/5 assists, 3.0 three-pointers and 4.5 combined steals and blocks.
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