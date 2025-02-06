Marcus Smart News: Unproductive in return

Smart had zero points (0-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), one rebound and two assists in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 138-107 victory over Toronto.

Smart returned to action after missing more than a month due to a finger injury. The rust was obvious as Smart missed all six of his shot attempts, playing a limited role off the bench. The Grizzlies have arguably the deepest roster in the league, meaning it is going to be hard for Smart to play a meaningful role any time soon.