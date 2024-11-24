Fantasy Basketball
Marcus Smart headshot

Marcus Smart News: Will play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Smart (illness) was not on the Grizzlies' injury report Sunday and will be available Monday against the Trail Blazers.

Smart was sidelined for the Grizzlies' last four games due to an illness, but the veteran guard will return for Monday's game. Smart has played in just seven regular-season games and has averaged 7.4 points, 3.7 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 20.1 minutes per game.

Marcus Smart
Memphis Grizzlies
