Marcus Smart News: Will play vs. Brooklyn

Smart (illness) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Nets.

Smart missed the last two games for the Wizards due to an illness and will make his return to the floor Saturday against Brooklyn. The veteran guard is averaging 9.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game, shooting 39.3 percent from the floor and 34.6 percent from beyond the arc.