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Mario Hezonja News: Minutes could be hard to come by

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 20, 2026 at 9:27am

Cleveland's acquisition of Peyton Watson adds another versatile forward to a frontcourt that already has plenty of competition for Hezonja and others.

Watson is coming off a breakout season in which he averaged 14.6 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 41.1 percent from three across 54 regular-season outings, and his new four-year, $88 million contract indicates he'll command a substantial role. Hezonja's path to consistent playing time consequently becomes more complicated, leaving him with limited fantasy appeal unless injuries thin Cleveland's rotation.

Mario Hezonja
Cleveland Cavaliers
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