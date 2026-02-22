MarJon Beauchamp headshot

MarJon Beauchamp Injury: Misses G League game with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Beauchamp was sidelined in Saturday's 102-101 G League loss to the Maine Celtics due to illness.

Beauchamp had just scored 31 points in one of his best G League performances of the campaign before picking up the ailment that left him out of the second consecutive game against Maine. Beauchamp has played a limited role for Philadelphia, so his absence is a concern mainly for the G League team. His place in the starting lineup was taken by Igor Milicic, and that could be the case again in upcoming contests until the two-way forward regains full health.

