MarJon Beauchamp headshot

MarJon Beauchamp Injury: Probable for NBA Cup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Beauchamp is considered probable for Saturday's NBA Cup semifinal against the Hawks due to a hamstring injury, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports

Beauchamp played through the same hamstring injury in the Bucks' previous Quarterfinals victory over the Magic. While he is trending in the right direction, the forward's status is unlikely to be confirmed until closer to game time.

MarJon Beauchamp
Milwaukee Bucks
