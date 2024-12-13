MarJon Beauchamp Injury: Probable for NBA Cup
Beauchamp is considered probable for Saturday's NBA Cup semifinal against the Hawks due to a hamstring injury, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports
Beauchamp played through the same hamstring injury in the Bucks' previous Quarterfinals victory over the Magic. While he is trending in the right direction, the forward's status is unlikely to be confirmed until closer to game time.
