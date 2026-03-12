MarJon Beauchamp News: Extended run off Sixers bench

Beauchamp finished Thursday's 131-109 loss to the Pistons with 17 points (7-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block over 30 minutes.

The 76ers are thin on depth due to multiple absences, most recently Tyrese Maxey (finger) and Kelly Oubre (elbow), both of whom are expected to miss multiple weeks. Those injuries, coupled with Thursday's blowout loss, resulted in Beauchamp seeing his most minutes played since the 2022-23 season as a member of the Bucks. He has played mostly in the G League with the Delaware Blue Coats this season, but his performance against Detroit, along with Philadelphia's injury bug, could lead to an expanded role for Beauchamp over the next couple of weeks.