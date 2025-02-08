MarJon Beauchamp News: Fades injury report
Beauchamp (recently traded) is not on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Jazz.
Beauchamp's absence from the injury report indicates that he should be available to make his Clippers' debut Saturday. He was traded by the Bucks on Thursday in exchange for Kevin Porter. Beauchamp averaged just 4.7 minutes per game across 26 outings for Milwaukee this season before being traded.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now