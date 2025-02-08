Fantasy Basketball
MarJon Beauchamp News: Fades injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 8, 2025 at 5:13pm

Beauchamp (recently traded) is not on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Jazz.

Beauchamp's absence from the injury report indicates that he should be available to make his Clippers' debut Saturday. He was traded by the Bucks on Thursday in exchange for Kevin Porter. Beauchamp averaged just 4.7 minutes per game across 26 outings for Milwaukee this season before being traded.

