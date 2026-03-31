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MarJon Beauchamp News: Falls out of rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Beauchamp (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Monday in the 76ers' 119-109 loss to the Heat.

With all of Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre and Joel Embiid returning to action for the 76ers within the past three games following extended absences, Beauchamp is one of several 76ers supporting players who has fallen out of the rotation. Before failing to receive any minutes in Philadelphia's last two contests, Beauchamp had made appearances in eight consecutive games and averaged 7.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 three-pointers and 1.1 assists in 18.3 minutes.

MarJon Beauchamp
Philadelphia 76ers
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