MarJon Beauchamp headshot

MarJon Beauchamp News: Good to go Tuesday vs. Heat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Beauchamp (hamstring) is listed as available for Tuesday's game against the Heat.

Beauchamp will suit up after receiving a probable tag for the second consecutive game due to a left hamstring injury. However, the 24-year-old forward's status has been irrelevant in fantasy formats thus far, as he has averaged only 2.9 minutes per game over 10 regular-season appearances.

MarJon Beauchamp
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
