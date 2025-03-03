MarJon Beauchamp News: Headed to Big Apple

The Knicks signed Beauchamp to a two-way contract Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Beauchamp was waived by the Clippers on Saturday after being acquired via trade from the Bucks on Feb. 6. Beauchamp appeared in 29 games between the Bucks and Clippers and averaged 2.2 points and 1.2 rebounds across 4.8 minutes. The 2022 first-round pick won't likely see a lot of minutes off the bench, but he does provide the Knicks some depth in the frontcourt.